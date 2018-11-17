×
WWE News: Heartbreaking footage released of Becky Lynch being told she can't compete at Survivor Series

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.81K   //    17 Nov 2018, 00:13 IST

Becky Lynch was medically disqualified from competing at Survivor Series
Becky Lynch was medically disqualified from competing at Survivor Series

What's the story?

WWE have today released behind-the-scenes footage from a rollercoaster day on Tuesday, called The Day Of: The Man, following Becky Lynch after her medical check-up.

In the heartbreaking footage, the SmackDown Women's Champion is told that she is medically disqualified from competing at Survivor Series against Ronda Rousey and her reactions are captured on video.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch both incited the WWE Universe and caused chaos when she ambushed Ronda Rousey backstage before orchestrating an all-out assault on the RAW women's roster ahead of Survivor Series.

A punch from Nia Jax, though, left the blue brand's Women's Champion with a major concussion and a broken face - and subsequently ruled Lynch out of her Survivor Series match against the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The moment Jax struck Lynch, breaking her face
The moment Jax struck Lynch, breaking her face

The heart of the matter



In the heartbreaking footage, Becky's mother calls her at the start of the clip where she said she feels fine but utters that her nose is broken before joking that it's still straight.

After the SmackDown Women's Champion gets off of the phone with her mum, she gets told about the severity of her injuries.

The clip shares some incredible new details, stating that Lynch spent the night in the hospital before SmackDown, and showing her embracing with Paul Heyman and Sheamus, before eating in catering and sitting on the bleachers, on her phone.

Lynch finds out via text and then speaks to the camera teary-eyed, saying she feels fine but they won't let her compete. You can watch the entire clip below.

What's next?

Becky Lynch may no longer be competing at Survivor Series, but the blue brand's Women's Champion hand-picked Charlotte Flair to take her place against Ronda Rousey this Sunday.

We'll keep you updated as we find out more about Becky Lynch's road to recovery.

What do you think of Lynch being replaced by Charlotte? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
