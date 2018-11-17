WWE News: Heartbreaking footage released of Becky Lynch being told she can't compete at Survivor Series

Becky Lynch was medically disqualified from competing at Survivor Series

What's the story?

WWE have today released behind-the-scenes footage from a rollercoaster day on Tuesday, called The Day Of: The Man, following Becky Lynch after her medical check-up.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch both incited the WWE Universe and caused chaos when she ambushed Ronda Rousey backstage before orchestrating an all-out assault on the RAW women's roster ahead of Survivor Series.

A punch from Nia Jax, though, left the blue brand's Women's Champion with a major concussion and a broken face - and subsequently ruled Lynch out of her Survivor Series match against the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The moment Jax struck Lynch, breaking her face

The heart of the matter

In the heartbreaking footage, Becky's mother calls her at the start of the clip where she said she feels fine but utters that her nose is broken before joking that it's still straight.

After the SmackDown Women's Champion gets off of the phone with her mum, she gets told about the severity of her injuries.

The clip shares some incredible new details, stating that Lynch spent the night in the hospital before SmackDown, and showing her embracing with Paul Heyman and Sheamus, before eating in catering and sitting on the bleachers, on her phone.

Lynch finds out via text and then speaks to the camera teary-eyed, saying she feels fine but they won't let her compete. You can watch the entire clip below.

Follow #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE on her emotional roller coaster of a day this past Tuesday at #SDLive... pic.twitter.com/zeZbUXE5Ti — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2018

What's next?

Becky Lynch may no longer be competing at Survivor Series, but the blue brand's Women's Champion hand-picked Charlotte Flair to take her place against Ronda Rousey this Sunday.

We'll keep you updated as we find out more about Becky Lynch's road to recovery.

What do you think of Lynch being replaced by Charlotte? Let us know in the comments.