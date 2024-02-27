WATCH: How Streaming Changed WWE and Pro Wrestling Forever

The recent news of WWE's agreement with Netflix has been making waves across the wrestling world.

In a groundbreaking deal valued at $5 billion, Netflix has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast WWE's flagship program, Monday Night RAW, for the next decade. This landmark partnership is poised to reshape the trajectory of professional wrestling.

Streaming has transformed the landscape of WWE and professional wrestling, expanding its reach to a global audience. Fans from all around the world can now access matches, shows, and exclusive content with just an internet connection.

This has allowed the Triple H-led promotion to cultivate a truly international fanbase and tap into previously untapped markets.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

The company launched its streaming service, WWE Network, in 2014. It is now incorporated into NBC Universal's Peacock, providing fans with a direct-to-consumer platform to access premium live events, past matches, documentaries, and original programming.

This shift has empowered the Stamford-based promotion to control its content distribution and revenue streams more, reducing its dependency on traditional TV networks.