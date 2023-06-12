WATCH: Moments when WWE Stars BETRAYED their own family

WWE is no stranger to dramatic storylines and intense rivalries. However, when the lines between the scripted world and real-life relationships blur, the results can be explosive.

Throughout the history of WWE, there have been moments when wrestlers betrayed their own family members. Many such storylines have led to some shocking and heartbreaking moments for those who suffered the betrayal and for those watching. These betrayals have left fans stunned and have forever altered the dynamics within wrestling families.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso turned on his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, after getting pushed to the brink. The following week on Smackdown, he was kicked out of The Bloodline. Similarly, there have been many cases where WWE superstars have turned on their own families, one such instance being Dominik Mysterio betraying his father and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

These WWE stars turned on their family

Jimmy Uso

Owen Hart

Dominik Mysterio

