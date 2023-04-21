When it comes to WWE, drama is the name of the game. The promotion has numerous techniques to inject drama into storylines but rarely are any method as effective as a love triangle in the squared circle. The extra drama caused by these love triangles sometimes helps in keeping the storylines relevant.

However, not all love triangles are received equally. More often than not, these love triangles have led to controversies. From the entanglement of in-ring and real-life stories to the inclusion of twins in the triangle, these stories were more controversial than enjoyable.

These WWE love triangles were the most controversial ones

Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

Chris Jericho, Christian & Trish Stratus

Lana, Rusev & Bobby Lashley

Kurt Angle, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Edge, Lita & Matt Hardy

