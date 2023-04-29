Create

WATCH: Most SHOCKING John Cena Losses

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Apr 29, 2023 11:53 IST
John Cena is one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time, known for his charisma, strength, and never-give-up attitude. Over the years, he has dominated the promotion, racking up an impressive number of championships and victories. However, even the greatest wrestlers experience losses from time to time, and John Cena is no exception.

Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect has faced some disappointing losses over the years. Remember when RAW General Manager John Laurinaitis defeated Cena at Over the Limit 2012 with the help of The Big Show? It was shocking to see Super Cena lose a match to a non-wrestler, but it wasn't the only time Cena faced an unbelievable loss. There have been many instances.

Click on the video below to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more similar content.

youtube-cover

WWE Superstars who defeated John Cena

  • R-Truth
  • Curtis Axel
  • Lord Tensai

You can check out the rest of the list in the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
