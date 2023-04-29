WATCH: Most SHOCKING John Cena Losses

John Cena is one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time, known for his charisma, strength, and never-give-up attitude. Over the years, he has dominated the promotion, racking up an impressive number of championships and victories. However, even the greatest wrestlers experience losses from time to time, and John Cena is no exception.

Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect has faced some disappointing losses over the years. Remember when RAW General Manager John Laurinaitis defeated Cena at Over the Limit 2012 with the help of The Big Show? It was shocking to see Super Cena lose a match to a non-wrestler, but it wasn't the only time Cena faced an unbelievable loss. There have been many instances.

Click on the video below to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more similar content.

WWE Superstars who defeated John Cena

These WWE Superstars defeated John Cena

R-Truth

Curtis Axel

Lord Tensai

You can check out the rest of the list in the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes