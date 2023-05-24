WATCH: New World Heavyweight Champion already REVEALED? Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles at Night of Champions

WWE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions in Jeddah on May 27, 2023, between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

Fans have started speculating on who should walk out as the champion. Many feel that Rollins should win the championship, as he has proven his credibility as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

On the other hand, some people argue that it is AJ Styles' time to be a champion in WWE, as the last time he held the WWE Championship was in 2018.

However, the new World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW, giving Seth the upper hand. Styles was drafted to SmackDown, and if he wins the title, him staying with he belt in the blue brand will make no sense.

Also, the fact that Rollins has had outstanding matches with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Matt Riddle, and Edge over the past few years makes him the ideal superstar to win the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Who should win the World Heavyweight Championship?

Seth Rollins

AJ Styles

