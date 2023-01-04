John Cena is one of the most familiar names in the world of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. Throughout his career, he has had several on-screen affairs that have played out in the programming.
Not all the romantic relationships he had on television were just for the sake of the show - some were with people he was dating in real life.
John Cena appeared with these female superstars in WWE
The five names we have chosen in the video are:
- Nikki Bella
- Eve Torres
- AJ Lee
- Maria Kanellis
- Mickie James
