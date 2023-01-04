Create

WATCH: On-screen love affairs of John Cena in WWE

By Piyush yadav
Modified Jan 04, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Cena with AJ Lee (L) &amp; with Nikka Bella (R).
Cena with AJ Lee (L) & with Nikka Bella (R).

John Cena is one of the most familiar names in the world of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. Throughout his career, he has had several on-screen affairs that have played out in the programming.

Not all the romantic relationships he had on television were just for the sake of the show - some were with people he was dating in real life.

youtube-cover

Click on the video above to see the complete list, and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

John Cena appeared with these female superstars in WWE

The five names we have chosen in the video are:

  • Nikki Bella
  • Eve Torres
  • AJ Lee
  • Maria Kanellis
  • Mickie James

Watch the video above to recall the on-screen love interests of the 16-time world champion inside WWE's squared circle.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...