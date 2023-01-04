John Cena is one of the most familiar names in the world of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. Throughout his career, he has had several on-screen affairs that have played out in the programming.

Not all the romantic relationships he had on television were just for the sake of the show - some were with people he was dating in real life.

Click on the video above to see the complete list, and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

John Cena appeared with these female superstars in WWE

The five names we have chosen in the video are:

Nikki Bella

Eve Torres

AJ Lee

Maria Kanellis

Mickie James

Watch the video above to recall the on-screen love interests of the 16-time world champion inside WWE's squared circle.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes