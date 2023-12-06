WATCH: Rating The WWE Stars I Worked With

Vince Russo's creative influence during the late '90s brought about a drastic shift in storytelling and character development. As the head writer, he had a hand in crafting some of the most memorable moments and characters in WWE history.

As the face of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold's rebellious nature and anti-authority persona captivated audiences worldwide. Vince Russo undeniably played a part in shaping Austin's character, helping elevate him to legendary status. Russo would likely give Austin top marks for his unparalleled charisma and ability to connect with fans. Similar to Austin, The Rock's meteoric rise to fame was a testament to his charisma and mic skills. Russo's knack for creating compelling storylines surely contributed to The Rock's ascent. It's safe to assume Russo would commend The Rock's electrifying presence and his knack for entertaining the audience.

Triple H's evolution from a snobbish aristocrat to a dominant force in WWE aligned with Russo's creative vision. In fact, Russo wrote every promo for Triple H at one point of time.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.