WWE is scripted, but it does not mean that everything featured on the programming is fake. Not only punches and moves, but sometimes even the feuds on TV are as real as it gets.

It is intense to watch two guys with real beef mix it up in the ring. However, things do not end here. These real-life feuds, when incorporated into the squared circle, have impacted the careers of both the stars involved for the better or worse.

While it definitely helped the promotion to bring in more eyes for their programming, some stars might not have liked their real-life animosity being showcased in front of millions.

These real-life feuds changed several WWE careers

The five feuds we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton

Matt Hardy and Edge

John Cena and The Rock

Chris Jericho and Goldberg

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart

