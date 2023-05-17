WATCH: Times when Celebrities defeated WWE Wrestlers!!

Throughout WWE's history, there have been several instances where celebrities from various fields of entertainment have stepped into the squared circle and emerged victorious over WWE wrestlers. These moments, often met with surprise and controversy, created memorable encounters between the worlds of wrestling and mainstream entertainment.

Recently, rapper Bad Bunny defeated Damien Priest in a street fight at Backlash. The match was intense, and it received a positive response from the audience. Similarly, there have been quite a few instances when a celebrity walked into the wrestling ring and defeated a WWE superstar.

Click on the video below to see the complete list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more similar content.

These Celebrities defeated WWE Superstars

Bad Bunny

Stephen Amel

Mr T

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes