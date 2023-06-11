WWE is inarguably the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, and every budding wrestler dreams of one day featuring in the company. However, every now and then, superstars leave the company for other promotions.

While some stars praised the Stamford-based company even after their departure, others had a loose tongue. These stars did not hesitate to tell the world what they felt about the promotion, including shocking confessions about the industry's closely held secrets.

These superstars made some shocking confessions after leaving WWE

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

The promo Jon Moxley regrets

John Cena hated Alex Riley?

John Cena's golden shovel rumors

Vince McMahon hates tag team wrestling?

Shawn Michaels wrestled drunk

Watch the above video to learn more about what happens behind the glitz and glamour of squared circle. These former superstars offered a perspective on what it feels like to be in their place and how they felt during a particular part of their career in the Stamford-based promotion.

