WATCH: Times when Rhea Ripley destroyed Male WWE Superstars 

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Jun 10, 2023 00:09 IST
Times when Rhea Ripley DESTROYED Male WWE Superstars
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley, known for her incredible strength, fearlessness, and undeniable talent, has not shied away from asserting her dominance against male WWE superstars. Ever since joining Judgment Day, she has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE. Not only has she won the SmackDown Women's Championship, but she has also beaten male WWE superstars. Men like Akira Tozawa, Luke Gallows, Matt Riddle, and even her favorite, Dominik Mysterio, all fell victim to her dominance.

These instances break down barriers, challenge preconceived notions, and showcase Ripley's ability to dominate the competition, regardless of their gender.

WWE Superstars destroyed by Rhea Ripley

  • Robert Stone
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Edge

Which moment was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
