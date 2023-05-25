WWE Superstars are known for their costumes and attires. From John Cena's iconic shorts to The Undertaker's coat, fans have loved watching these stars don their attires week in and out.

Other iconic attire includes wearing masks, which numerous stars have done over the years.

A mask is one of the most legendary pieces of costume in all of pro wrestling. From The Big Red Machine Kane to the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio, numerous legends have donned a mask during their careers. However, almost everyone who has worn a mask has been unmasked on live television.

Sometimes fans expect the stars to be unmasked due to some rumors or gimmicks. At the same time, there have also been moments when these stars were unmasked unexpectedly.

These stars were unexpectedly unmasked in WWE

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Alberto Del Rio unmasks Kalisto

Alberto targets Sin Cara

Shawn Michaels unmasks Kane

Randy Orton unmasks Rey Mysterio

Chris Jericho, with the ultimate insult

