[Watch] Unaired footage of WWE Universe showing respect to 37-year-old superstar after RAW

The WWE Universe showed respect to a 37-year-old superstar following last night's edition of RAW.

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in the main event of Monday Night RAW this week. Gable gave it everything he had and trapped The Ring General in the Ankle Lock multiple times. He showed off his incredible strength and suplexed the Austrian brute with ease multiple times throughout the match.

However, Gunther proved to be too much and kicked out of everything Gable threw at him. In the end, The Ring General planted Gable with a powerbomb and followed it up with a thunderous clothesline to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member's family was in the front row for the match, and his children broke down in tears after the loss.

After RAW went off the air last night, the WWE Universe showed respect to Chad Gable as he was in the ring. The entire crowd chanted "Ah-Thank Yew" at Gable after his hard-fought match against the Intercontinental Champion.

Chad Gable vows to win Intercontinental Championship after loss on WWE RAW

Chad Gable may have lost to Gunther last night on WWE RAW, but he certainly hasn't lost his confidence.

Gable was interviewed following the match in his locker room and delivered a warning to the Intercontinental Champion. He promised that their rivalry was not over and he would be the superstar to dethrone Gunther. Gable added that he hopes Gunther holds onto the title for as long as it takes until he gets a rematch against him.

“I swear to everybody and on myself and my career, that’s not the end. I’m taking the championship, that Intercontinental Championship, I want him to keep it as long as it freaking takes for me to get a rematch, because I am coming back for it, and I swear to God, I’m winning that championship," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Gunther will surpass The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history on September 7th. Only time will tell if Chad Gable will get another opportunity at the title down the line.

