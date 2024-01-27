WATCH: Weirdest Eliminations in WWE Royal Rumble History

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most exciting and unpredictable events, known for its over-the-top-rope battle royal match where participants enter at timed intervals. While eliminations are a crucial part of the Rumble, some have gone down in history as downright bizarre and unexpected.

Santino Marella holds the record for the shortest time spent in a Royal Rumble match. In the 2009 edition, Marella entered as the 29th participant but was quickly eliminated by Kane within a mere 1.9 seconds. His premature exit became an infamous moment and left fans amused.

On the other hand, in the 2002 Royal Rumble, The Hurricane, with his superhero persona, found himself in a peculiar situation. Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin were in the ring, and Hurricane attempted a chokeslam on both. However, Triple H and Austin easily countered, tossing The Hurricane out of the ring with such force that it seemed as though a gust of wind had blown him away.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.