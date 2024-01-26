Former WWE champion to be removed from Royal Rumble title match after Solo Sikoa injures him? Exploring potential swerve

The Royal Rumble premium live event this Saturday has WWE fans intrigued. One of the reasons for this is Roman Reigns' title defense against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. The Tribal Chief doesn't need to be pinned to lose his belt.

However, could WWE be planning a last-minute change to the match? Solo Sikoa could be involved in injuring one of Reigns' opponents on SmackDown one night before the Rumble. That man might be LA Knight, who is set to face The Enforcer on tonight's show.

It would garner massive heat for Solo, who needs a boost after a lackluster few weeks. He can return to prominence by spiking Knight over and over, just like he did to John Cena at Crown Jewel. But this time, The Megastar wouldn't get up. He may not even show up at Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns could face Orton and Styles only, pinning The Phenomenal One to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This sets up a rematch against LA Knight for later in the year if The Tribal Chief remains the champion.

Will Solo Sikoa help Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

While he might not be in the Royal Rumble Match, Saturday is a huge night for Solo Sikoa. He could play a pivotal role in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, be it a triple threat or a fatal four-way.

Since there are no disqualifications, Solo and Jimmy Uso can freely attack Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight to allow Roman Reigns to retain his title. That is unless Nick Aldis himself bans Sikoa and Uso from appearing at ringside.

The SmackDown general manager can make that official on tonight's episode. It would fit his character of cutting down any shenanigans that compromise the fairness of a situation. Despite that, expect Reigns to win the match and leave Royal Rumble with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who will The Tribal Chief face at WrestleMania 40 then? We will likely find out on Saturday!

