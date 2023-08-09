WATCH: What's next for The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso's heel turn at SummerSlam?

Jimmy Uso just betrayed his twin brother Jey Uso and cost him the match for the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Jimmy was the first one to leave the Bloodline, and a few weeks later, Jey followed him.

When Jimmy was brutally attacked by Roman and Solo Sikao at SmackDown, Jey decided to challenge his cousin for the WWE Universal Championship, which Reigns has held for more than 1000 days.

Fans believed that this marked the end of Roman's historic reign, as it all started with Jey's inclusion in The Bloodline in 2020, and that it should end with him beating Reigns. However, Jey's twin betrayed him, costing him the match.

WWE could delve into Jimmy Uso's reasons for turning on his family and the implications this decision has on his relationships with both his real-life brother Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

