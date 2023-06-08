WATCH: When a 33-year-old current female WWE Superstar was kissed so hard she collapsed in the ring

Wrestling can take many forms, with every star unique, whether in WWE or outside. A rather unorthodox celebration by IYO SKY has recently come to the fore on Twitter, featuring her former partner, Mayu Iwatani.

IYO SKY is one of the top stars in WWE at the moment. A former women's tag team champion, she may have yet to win the top singles titles on the main roster, but it might only be a matter of time. However, long before she came to WWE, she dominated STARDOM, teaming up with Mayu Iwatani.

Since coming to WWE, after an excellent run in NXT, Sky has been on the main roster in a team with Bayley and Dakota Kai as Damage CTRL. With Kai injured, though, Damage CTRL appears to be a bit fractured as a team.

In a video that has surfaced from her time teaming with Iwatani, a fan posted a video of a kiss between SKY and her former partner as a farewell before she left the company to join NXT. The footage showcased her being picked off the ground by Iwatani with a bouquet in her hand.

Her partner then kissed the current SmackDown star rather determinedly, with SKY falling on her knees and bending back when it was over, rather overwhelmed.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Mayu Iwatani gave Io Shirai a farewell kiss before she left for the WWE. She sold the hell out of that kiss! Mayu Iwatani gave Io Shirai a farewell kiss before she left for the WWE. She sold the hell out of that kiss! https://t.co/gfTOUaHs8s

It should be noted that this was not a one-off kiss, and the two shared such moments in celebration, but this one was noted for the determination with which Iwatani approached it.

IYO Sky has received a lot of praise for her WWE match with Bianca Belair from Bill Apter

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter had a lot of praise for Bianca Belair and IYO SKY after their match at Backlash recently.

"But the first match, with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY, was a match that actually looked like a shoot. It was that damn good, and both those girls put on an amazing, absolutely amazing match," said Apter. (1:49 - 2:06)

He said their match was terrific and almost like a real fight.

"It was almost like a real fight. There were some spots in there where I was like, 'My god, I don't even know what's going on here,'" added Bill Apter. (2:55 - 3:06)

It remains to be seen what's next for her on WWE programming.

