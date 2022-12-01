[WATCH] When Brock Lesnar crossed the line after seemingly getting angry at WWE fans

Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable and threw the Universal Championship at Mr. McMahon following his big win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, four years ago.

At WrestleMania 34, The Beast Incarnate defended his Universal title against Roman Reigns in the main event of the night. The 16-minute encounter was marred by loud boos from the 78k fans in attendance. The situation grew worse when Lesnar won the match and retained his Universal title. The negative crowd reaction seemingly didn't sit well with Lesnar and he took his anger out on McMahon shortly after.

In a video that quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter back then, Lesnar can be seen throwing the Universal title belt at Vince McMahon as soon as he goes behind the curtain.

You can check out the video below:

There was massive online speculation about Brock Lesnar's behavior at WrestleMania 34

While many fans believed that Brock Lesnar wasn't happy with the crowd and took his frustration out on McMahon, several other theories were thrown in as well. Here's what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said about the incident:

“Either one of two things: Either Vince and Brock were working everyone because everyone was furious, or Brock was just trying to show that he’s Brock and he’s the Alpha and nobody else is. It could be either of those two. I don’t know which one it is. If it was Vince and Brock working everyone, Vince isn’t gonna tell them."

Meltzer also speculated that Brock Lesnar threw the belt at Vince simply because he could get away with it:

"The way it went down, my impression was that it was perhaps that work thing that I said, but nobody else believes that. Everyone else believes that it’s just Brock showing that he’s Brock and he can do whatever he wants and because he’s Brock he can get away with it. And in real life that’s the situation."

Following the big loss, Roman Reigns kept chasing the title for months on end. He finally succeeded in putting Lesnar down at SummerSlam 2018, thus winning the Universal Championship in the process.

What was your immediate reaction to the clip of Brock Lesnar throwing the Universal title belt at McMahon?

