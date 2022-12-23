[WATCH] When John Cena misheard Vince McMahon's important message in hilarious WWE RAW commercial

In May 2012, WWE RAW switched to three hours, and the change was introduced with a hilarious advert featuring the company's biggest superstars.

RAW has been around since January 1993 and is regarded by many fans as the company's flagship show. The red brand has undergone many changes over the past three decades.

Possibly the biggest change that the show underwent came in mid-2012 when the company announced that RAW would be switching to a three-hour format. WWE filmed a hilarious advert to let fans know about the change.

The advert featured top names like Vince McMahon, John Cena, Triple H, and CM Punk. The commercial starts with McMahon informing Cena that starting July 23, RAW would kick off an hour earlier.

He tells The Cenation Leader to inform everyone that RAW starts at eight. Cena mishears the message, resulting in an amusing comedy of errors with an equally-hilarious climax.

Watch the commercial below:

WWE RAW's move to three hours hasn't been a big hit with fans

At this point, fans know that three hours of RAW generates more ad revenue for the company. But the WWE Universe has mostly been against the three-hour format over the past ten years. For many fans, three hours of pro wrestling is a tad bit too much.

WWE's current head of creative, Triple H, has previously spoken up about RAW being three hours long. The Game shared fans' sentiments regarding the length of the show. Here's what he said:

"If I could change anything I would love it to be two hours. The third hour of television is so exponentially harder to write, I can't even begin to describe it to you. It just is really difficult." [H/T Comicbook]

The clip in question is from 2015. It has been seven years since Triple H made those comments, and things are still the same. With HHH finding it hard to write a longer RAW, one wonders if he will attempt to get it back to two hours in the near future.

What are your honest thoughts on a three-hour RAW? Would you like for it to go back to two hours? Sound off in the comments below.

