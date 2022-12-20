[WATCH] When MJF stopped female WWE star from attacking Nikki Bella

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF once appeared on an episode of WWE Talking Smack to stop Carmella from attacking Nikki Bella.

MJF is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling today. Before making it big in All Elite Wrestling, he made a bunch of appearances for WWE. Most fans are aware of his memorable backstage interaction with Samoa Joe.

MJF made another appearance for WWE during the August 23, 2016, edition of Talking Smack. The show saw Carmella attacking Nikki Bella from behind, forcing Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) to call for help.

Mere seconds after Renee asked for help, a WWE employee appeared and grabbed Carmella, thus preventing her from causing further damage. The employee was none other than Friedman.

MJF has had nothing but praise for WWE in past interviews

Friedman has made several WWE references in his promos in the past. The AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Roman Reigns and WWE during his appearance on Pardon My Take.

"I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I'm the face of my company, and I think it's more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show." [H/T WrestlingInc]

In another interview, he called Triple H a "great guy." Judging by his comments, it's safe to assume that the AEW star has nothing but respect for The Game.

On November 19, 2022, Friedman defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Bryan Danielson recently hinted at challenging Friedman for the coveted belt, possibly at AEW Revolution next year. Danielson was a mainstay on WWE Talking Smack back in the day. In the previous clip, he can be seen attempting to help Friedman while the latter subdues Carmella.

