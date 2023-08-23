WATCH: Why Ronda Rousey's second WWE run failed

Ronda Rousey's initial run in WWE, which began in 2018, was marked by significant success. Her arrival brought mainstream attention to the wrestling world, and she quickly became a major attraction.

This created high expectations for her second run, making meeting or exceeding the excitement generated during her debut difficult.

Her second run faced various challenges that contributed to its perceived failure. The element of surprise and novelty that surrounded Rousey's debut had largely worn off in her second run.

Fans had already witnessed her transition from MMA to professional wrestling, and the initial shock value had subsided. WWE also struggled to create compelling storylines that effectively showcased Rousey's strengths and resonated with the audience. This lack of engaging narratives made it challenging for fans to stay invested in her journey.

