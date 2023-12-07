WATCH: Why Scott Steiner FAILED in WWE

Scott Steiner was a major star in WCW. He carried an aura of dominance and strength that captivated audiences. However, his transition to the WWE was marked by a series of challenges, ultimately resulting in a stint that fell well short of expectations.

One of the primary reasons for Steiner's struggle in the WWE was the mismatch between his established persona and the creative direction the company had in mind for him. Steiner had built his reputation as a dominant, intense powerhouse with a unique charisma. However, upon his arrival in the WWE, the company struggled to fully capitalize on his strengths and translate his character effectively to their audience.

Furthermore, Steiner's physical condition at the time of his WWE run was a significant hindrance. He had previously undergone multiple surgeries, which affected his in-ring performance. Fans noticed a decline in his agility, which was in stark contrast to his earlier days when he was known for his incredible athleticism and power. This physical limitation fuether impacted his ability to deliver the kind of matches fans had come to expect from him.

