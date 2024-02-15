WATCH: Why WWE fans are ANGRY with The Rock

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, WWE has seemingly been embroiled in controversy following The Rock's unexpected return and subsequent actions. The People's Champion's arrival sparked fury among fans after he, in kayfabe, tried to replace Cody Rhodes in a high-profile showdown against Roman Reigns.

This came weeks after The Rock joined TKO Group's Board of Directors. Several fans viewed The Great One's involvement in WrestleMania 40's main event as a questionable development. Fans were unhappy, and Cody Rhodes was trending when the Hollywood megastar confronted Reigns. The outrage was loud and clear, as viewers wanted The American Nightmare to headline 'Mania.

The 51-year-old faced criticism as concerns arose regarding his apparent self-insertion into the WrestleMania 40 main event. Many believed he leveraged his position on TKO's Board of Directors to secure the coveted spot.

Reports indicated that The Great One himself advocated for a bout against Reigns, backed by significant support from TKO since they viewed the showdown between the Samoans as a money-making match. However, Triple H later confirmed that The Tribal Chief would take on Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

The Rock's abrupt heel turn during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference by slapping Rhodes sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling community. Viewers are now waiting to see what's next in the intriguing storyline.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' run in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE