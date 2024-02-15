The Rock shockingly turned heel for the first time in two decades at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference by slapping Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull was seemingly pushed to the dark side due to fans' rejection of him taking Rhodes' place at The Show of Shows and The American Nightmare's remarks about his family, despite Roman Reigns taking the first shot at the latter's father.

The Great One seems set to align himself with The Tribal Chief in the immediate future, leading up to an eventual split and finally a match between the duo. Before this blockbuster match happens, however, there are a few bouts The Brahma Bull could have that would be an absolute fantasy to the WWE Universe, with their likelihood ranging from probable to pipe dream.

Here are four dream matches The Rock could have as a heel in WWE before eventually facing Roman Reigns

#4: WWE's resident megastar LA Knight has often been compared to The Rock

LA Knight is arguably the fastest rising star in WWE. In a short span of 18 months, The Megastar has risen from the ashes of the Max Dupri gimmick to become a mainstay on the main event scene. His short time as a headliner has mostly been spent fighting The Bloodline, bringing him close to dethroning Roman Reigns not once but twice.

The YEAH! Movement leader's history with Reigns is well known, but he also has some lesser-known connections to The Rock. Knight was once a contestant on The Great One's reality show The Hero, with fans noticing an uncanny similarity between the duo's voices. These comparisons have followed the rising star on his WWE journey, coming not only from fans but also legends like Kevin Nash.

With both men appearing on WWE SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania, it would be incredible fan service if we got to see a few promo battles and a match between them.

#3: The Rock and Jey Uso could cross swords as part of The Bloodline storyline

The Rock initially returned to WWE to confront Roman Reigns but is now aligned with The Tribal Chief and his villainous Bloodline. This has breathed new life into the Anoa'i family's storyline after months of decreased interest since Jey Uso's departure and Jimmy Uso's heel turn. The People's Champion turning villain has also opened the door for an unexpected dream match with Main Event Jey.

The Right Hand Man is the only member of The Bloodline who is currently a babyface, and he is a close ally to Cody Rhodes, who is Bloodline's enemy number one. Should The Great One stick around for a series of matches between WrestleMania 40 and his inevitable bout with The Tribal Chief, it's not out of the question that The younger Uso could find himself in his crosshairs.

#2: A dream tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes seems to be on the cards for The Rock and Roman Reigns

The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes set the WWE Universe abuzz with their epic confrontation at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The World Heavyweight Champion came to The American Nightmare's aid despite the duo's chequered history, facing off against the two Bloodline megastars.

The Visionary subsequently offered to be Rhodes' "Shield" against Reigns and The Great One in a fiery promo on WWE RAW, suggesting a potential tag team match in the near future. With the powerhouse Samoan duo set to appear on SmackDown, the bout could be set for Elimination Chamber or Night 1 of The Show of Shows. Should this be the case, the WWE Universe will be incredibly excited.

#1: Other than Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes is arguably WWE's biggest current dream opponent for The Rock

This is a no-brainer. The Rock returned in a manner that threatened to steal Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot. Tensions and emotions ran high, culminating in The Great One slapping The American Nightmare at the Las Vegas press event. Rhodes responded with fighting words on Monday Night RAW, promising to retaliate against the attack.

Whether The Grandson of a Plumber finishes his story at The Showcase of The Immortals or not, WWE would be leaving money on the table if he didn't face The Brahma Bull in some manner. This dream match would not only help further increase Rhodes' star power, but it would be a treat for the fans, with an undoubtedly electric atmosphere guaranteed from the duo's vocal fanbases.

