WATCH: Why WWE fans started booing John Cena

John Cena, one of the most iconic figures in WWE history, experienced a notable shift in fan reaction over the course of his career. While he began as a beloved and charismatic babyface, his popularity eventually waned, leading to a significant portion of the fanbase booing him. This change in fan sentiment can be attributed to various factors that span character development, audience demographics, and the evolving landscape of professional wrestling entertainment.

Cena's character was often portrayed as nearly invincible, with a tendency to overcome insurmountable odds in matches. This superhero-like portrayal, nicknamed "SuperCena," led to some fans feeling that his storylines lacked suspense and realism. This disconnect from traditional wrestling storytelling caused resentment among those who preferred more balanced and competitive narratives.

John Cena's character also remained relatively consistent over the years, which led to a sense of stagnation for some fans. While other wrestlers underwent character changes or heel turns, the 16-time WWE World Champion's character remained largely untouched. This lack of evolution in his persona led some fans to grow tired of his presence and the perceived lack of character development.

The shift from cheering to booing John Cena among WWE fans was a multi-faceted phenomenon.

