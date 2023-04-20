Everyone knows that WWE and WCW are scripted sports where the stars beat each other for real while ensuring the other person does not get hurt much.

However, tension might spill over between two or more co-workers, like in any other workplace.

Given the nature of the sport, real-life heat or momentary in-ring frustration can lead to harsh consequences. In some shocking incidents, the scripted matches turned into real fights within the ring.

Click on the video above to see the full list, and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

The punches thrown thereafter were as real as it gets. Fortunately, most of these instances did not lead to an actual injury. However, those few seconds were enough for fans to remember those fights for years.

These WWE and WCW matches turned into real fights

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Goldberg gets schooled by Steven Regal

JBL makes The Blue Meanie bleed

Brock Lesnar fires back at Braun Strowman

Sexy star dislocates Rosemary's shoulder

Daniel Puder almost breaks Kurt Angle's arm

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about these shocking incidents.

Poll : 0 votes