"They got over it" - WWE producer on the shoot fight between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax on RAW

Everyone is still talking about the match on WWE RAW between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

WWE producer D-Von Dudley chimed in on the incident in the most recent episode of Table Talk. He stated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax handled their issues in the ring and it didn't continue backstage following the match, despite reports stating otherwise.

"A lot of people suspect Nia and Charlotte got into it heavy," D-Von Dudley said. "I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren't beating each other up in the back. Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It's as simple as that. They got over it. Were things done in the ring? I think it's obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, 'Well, D-Von said...' No, everybody saw what happened this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It's not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it."

D-Von Dudley describes what happened between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax as a misunderstanding

D-Von Dudley would go on to say that he loves Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax and wishes them nothing but the best. He also believes a rematch between the two women will be box office for WWE if built up properly based on what happened on RAW.

"I love both those ladies and wish them nothing but the best," D-Von Dudley contined. "If they have another built up match, you best believe people are going to be watching. That's one of the great things about what happened on Monday. When these two do get a rematch, people will be watching that and will want to see every little thing. I guarantee people will be nitpicking and watching every single move. The two ladies had a misunderstanding, they solved it, and now we move on."

Edited by Prem Deshpande