With 2023 a little over a week away, it's time to reflect on the past year, and we start by saying goodbye to a handful of WWE and other pro wrestling legends who left us in 2022, along with an indelible mark on the industry.

Click on the video below to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling on YouTube for more such content.

As 2022 comes to an end, we say goodbye and thank you to some of the legends who have left us in the past year, including Japanese legend Antonio Inoki and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

We said goodbye to two legendary WWE referees in 2022

Meng's Mullet @MengsMullet Look at these bumps Dave Hebner was taking! Look at these bumps Dave Hebner was taking! https://t.co/sqhH2XeneM

Tim White and Dave Hebner were both longtime referees in the Stamford-based promotion. They were well known to wrestling fans around the globe, especially Dave Hebner.

He, along with his twin brother Earl, used to be two of the most recognizable referees in wrestling history.

Antonio Inoki's legacy in Japanese pro wrestling is unmatched

Not Ric Flair @luchadorbasico Antonio Inoki's hybrid fight against Muhammad Ali in 1976 made headlines worldwide. The mixed-rules fight with Ali is considered today as one of the early seeds for what would eventually become Mixed Martial Arts. Antonio Inoki's hybrid fight against Muhammad Ali in 1976 made headlines worldwide. The mixed-rules fight with Ali is considered today as one of the early seeds for what would eventually become Mixed Martial Arts. https://t.co/bJ1eprEkXG

No one in Japanese wrestling impacted the business the way Antonio Inoki had. His influence went far beyond just wrestling, as seen in his famously bizarre hybrid fight against Muhammad Ali in 1976. He founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) in 1972

Apart from wrestling, Inoki was also involved in politics. He directly negotiated with Saddam Hussein for the release of Japanese hostages right before the Gulf War began. He retired from politics in 2019.

In 2010, Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the pro wrestling industry.

Inoki passed away on October 1st, 2022. He had been ill for a while and was restricted to a wheelchair during his final years. His death made the news across the globe, as fans and wrestlers mourned the loss.

For the complete list, check out the video linked above.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes