[WATCH] WWE RAW finally reveals who poisoned Montez Ford

WWE RAW Superstar Montez Ford was recently poisoned on the red brand. The one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions collapsed during his match and was rushed to medical attention where it was revealed that someone had messed with his drink.

After weeks of speculation, the culprit behind this entire incident was revealed on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. After Angel Garza defeated Ivar, he was called out by Angelo Dawkins, who was ready to take on the person who poisoned Ford.

Garza immediately rushed backstage and in the meantime, Samoa Joe informed Zelina Vega that Angelo Dawkins has a video that everyone would love to see. Amidst the constant attacks from the Retribution, WWE carefully scrutinised the footage from their security cameras and caught the person in action.

In the video, Zelina Vega was seen messing with Montez Ford's drink as she constantly kept an eye out for anyone coming her way. It appears that she mixed something in the champion's drink ahead of the latter's match on WWE RAW that week.

The ongoing WWE RAW Tag Team Championship feud

On the day of the incident, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were scheduled to face Andrade and Angel Garza respectively, in consecutive Single's matches. While Garza and Dawkins were competing inside the ring, Ford suddenly collapsed in front of the announce desk.

He then got back on his feet, but the same thing happened once again during his match with Andrade. Only this time, he couldn't get. Hence, the WWE medical team immediately rushed to check on Ford and later revealed that he was poisoned.

This also led to an angry Bianca Belair attacking Zelina Vega as she was suspicious of Andrade and Garza's manager. However, at the time, Vega insisted that she wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the tag team title match against The Street Profits at SummerSlam. But tonight's WWE RAW told another story.

Although Zelina Vega's back faces the video, it looks quite convincing that she was behind the plan. Even Andrade and Angel Garza looked shocked, but they didn't have much time to talk about it as Dawkins and Ford, who returned to WWE RAW this week, ended up attacking them.

Both these teams are set to lock horns at WWE SummerSlam with the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line. It will be interesting to see how the recent revelations will impact their upcoming match.