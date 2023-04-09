WWE, as we see it, is where superstars do everything they can to win. They do everything required to get what they want, often at the expense of their fellow wrestlers.

Naturally, fans can't help but think that these stars must not be very friendly in real life as well.

subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

However, that is not the case. Not only are these stars good friends behind the scenes, but sometimes they have helped each other on camera as well. These wrestlers broke their on-screen characters to ensure the safety of their opponents in the squared circle.

These WWE Superstars put their on-screen character aside to help their fellow wrestlers

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Brock Lesnar helps Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton consoles Shane McMahon's family

AJ Styles protects James Ellsworth

Chris Jericho stops Jeff Hardy

Triple H saves 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Do watch the video above in its entirety to recall these legendary moments where the curtains of kayfabe were removed for a split second.

