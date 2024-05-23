WATCH: WWE Superstars who are currently injured

Many WWE wrestlers are currently sidelined due to injuries, leaving fans eagerly waiting for their in-ring return. Seth Rollins hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 40, after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship and helped Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns. The fans knew he was working hurt and would take some time off after the show. Recently, his wife Becky Lynch, revealed that Rollins underwent surgery for a torn meniscus on April 16th. However, it's unclear when The Visionary will return to the WWE.

CM Punk also got injured at the Royal Rumble this year and hasn't been in the ring since then. He has appeared on WWE RAW, cutting promos but he hasn't been cleared to compete in the ring. According to sources, The Best in the World might return to the ring in August or September.

Drew McIntyre, who took responsibility for injuring CM Punk, is on the injured list himself. McIntyre has not competed in the ring since the night after WrestleMania XL, where Punk screwed him out of the number one contender's match for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was set to participate in the King of the Ring tournament but due to his injury, he was pulled out.

Check out the video below.

WWE Wrestlers who are injured

Big E

Drew McIntyre

Jimmy Uso

Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio

Erik

Sonya Deville

Seth Rollins

CM Punk

Watch the entire video to learn about the wrestlers who are currently out injured.