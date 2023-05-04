Fans watch the wrestlers take on each other in brutal battles inside the WWE ring. Behind the glitz and glamor of the squared circle, however, lies a tight-knit community of individuals who understand the hardships and challenges of pursuing a career in this industry.

Click on the video above to see the complete list of wrestlers who helped others financially, and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

While most superstars earn a handsome amount from the promotion, not everyone is financially stable. Fortunately, every performer understands this, and many have even lent a helping hand to their fellow superstars.

From Vince McMahon to John Cena, these stars have not shied away from helping their co-workers financially.

These WWE Superstars financially helped others

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

John Cena for the save

Jon Moxley helps during the pandemic

CM Punk bought Joey Mercury's mortgage

Mr. McMahon gives almost $1 million

Batista pays off several fines

Watch the above video in its entirety to learn everything about how and why these stars helped out others from financial trouble.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes