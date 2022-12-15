WATCH: WWE Superstars who were injured for real in the ring

WWE Superstars go above and beyond to save themselves and their opponents from injury. However, freak accidents happen in the ring, leading to severe injuries to the performers.

These injuries can happen at any time during the match, and the match is usually stopped immediately, but sometimes wrestlers continue to perform even after being injured.

Who can forget Big E's nasty landing in March of this year? Or Hangman Adam Page getting knocked out by Jon Moxley during the AEW World Championship match in October.

Going back in the past, remember how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin finished his bout against Owen Hart despite suffering a neck injury?

Similarly, there have been many instances when a wrestler got injured during a match. Click on the video below to check out the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

WWE Superstars were injured in these events

Here are the ten WWE events we discussed in the video where wrestlers were injured during a match:

No Mercy (2017)

Royal Rumble (1998)

RAW (May 2001)

King of the Ring (2001)

WrestleMania 19

RAW (October 2007)

WrestleMania 29

Night of Champions (2015)

SummerSlam (2016)

SummerSlam (1997)

Watch the entire video to learn more about the wrestlers who were injured and the aftermath of it.

