After watching WWE programming week in and out, fans tend to forget that superstars are just as human as everyone.

They are not invincible in their real lives and face the same problems as every human.

Many famous superstars had to go through traumatic incidents in their lives. However, these wrestlers didn't stay down due to the problems but fought back and got back to their feet.

Click on the video below to view the full list and subscribe to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Nothing was able to stop these WWE Superstars

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Brian Pillman survived a car accident

Roman Reigns beat leukemia

Shane McMahon survives a helicopter crash

Jerry Lawler survived a cardiac arrest

Ric Flair survived a plane crash

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about how and when these tragic incidents happened to these stars, and how they overcame them.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes