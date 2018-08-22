4 Ways Summerslam 2018 changed WWE for the better

Prasanna Waikar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.42K // 22 Aug 2018, 12:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Summerslam 2018 may bring about some big changes

Summerslam 2018 is in the books, and it was quite a memorable one. Bereft of any hype typical of a 'Big Four' WWE PPV, Summerslam turned out to be quite a success, both financially as well as storyline-wise.

Logical booking, appropriate squashes, and an epic IC encounter was a recipe for success. It may also signal some big changes in the WWE programming. Let's take a look at the ways Summerslam 2018 may change the WWE product hereafter.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1. Finn Balor gets a big push

The Demon vanquished Corbin comprehensively

Finn Balor defeated Constable Corbin in one of the most satisfying heel comeuppances in a long time. The point here to note is that Corbin was essentially squashed by Finn in a way no one imagined. This, along with Kurt Angle's comments about the WWE being ready to push Balor, the Irishman seems to have run into some Irish luck.

Finn Balor came very close to defeating Roman Reigns for the Universal title. This is quite a significant step forward for him after loitering in mid-card purgatory for so long. Here's hoping that the future for Balor is 'Too Sweet'.

1 / 4 NEXT