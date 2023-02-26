WCW legend picks Bianca Belair as the best female wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Booker T recently picked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The past year was arguably the best of Belair's career. She not only captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 but will now also defend the gold at WrestleMania 39. The EST of WWE has been one of the biggest stars in the promotion over the last year regardless of gender, drawing some of the loudest reactions in whichever arena she enters.

Though her title reign is now in jeopardy thanks to Asuka challenging her at The Show of Shows, it's safe to say Belair will remain on top for years to come. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Booker T was quick to pick Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" 2022.

"My female wrestler of the year - Bianca Belair," said Booker T. (0:16 - 0:22)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Raquel Rodriguez wants to wrestle Bianca Belair in WWE

Considering just how accomplished a performer Bianca Belair has become, many talents now dream of sharing a ring with the RAW Women's Champion. One among them is SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez, who recently opened up about her desire to face Belair in an interview with Love Wrestling.

"That would be one of my dream matches," Rodriguez said. "I've yet to have a moment where I've been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. So, this would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn't love a powerhouse verse powerhouse match?"

It's safe to say that a match between Belair and Raquel Rodriguez is bound to become a reality in WWE sometime down the line.

You can check out many promising young talents in action in Reality of Wrestling, a Texas-based wrestling promotion owned by Booker T.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes