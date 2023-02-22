Top female WWE Star wants a "dream" match with Bianca Belair

With Bianca Belair currently sitting atop the WWE Women's division as the RAW Women's Champion, many stars are vying for her title. One performer in particular who really wants a match with the champ is Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been on WWE's main roster for just under a year, and in that time has already won Tag Team gold. However, with her teammate Aliyah still on the shelf, Raquel's attention has shifted more towards singles glory.

During a recent interview with Love Wrestling, the 32-year-old was asked who out of WWE's talented women's division she would like to face the most.

"That would be one of my dream matches," Rodriguez said. "I've yet to have a moment where I've been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. So, this would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn't love a powerhouse verse powerhouse match?" H/T (WrestlingInc)

Check out the entire interview down below:

Bianca Belair's next opponent is now set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39 on either April 1st or 2nd.

Former WWE writer on a potential Bianca Belair vs Raquel Rodriguez match

It could be argued that Belair and Rodriguez are the two strongest women on the WWE roster, and therefore a match between the two would make for a great athletic spectacle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pitched for a change in Rodriguez's character if she is to face Belair for the gold.

"To me, the only one that makes any sense is Raquel Rodriguez." Russo added: "Maybe that's the thing though, bro. They have her face Bianca Belair, and they turn heel in that match," added Russo. [13:59 - 14:05] H/T (Sportskeeda)

After defeating Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38 last April, Belair has held the gold with complete authority for a staggering 326 days.

Who will be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

