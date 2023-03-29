We asked an AI what the best WWE WrestleMania of all time is; the answer may surprise you

WrestleMania 39 is now mere days away, and the WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE has presented 38 WrestleMania events over the past four decades, which has led to several debates regarding the best show of all time.

There are arguments for almost every edition, with Seth Rollins' iconic cash-in stealing the show in 2015, Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit's victories on the 20th anniversary, and The Irresistible Force going up against The Immovable Object at 'Mania 3.

While humans debate the best 'Mania of all time, we asked an AI program about the same, and it was able to put together a response that many experts believe to be true. According to the chatbot, WrestleMania X-Seven is possibly the best edition of the mega show. It even went on to explain why, as you can view in the tweet below:

Phillipa Marie @PhillipaMariee I asked an AI what the best WrestleMania of all time was, can you guess which he chose? #WWE I asked an AI what the best WrestleMania of all time was, can you guess which he chose? #WWE https://t.co/fSZI2JtGD7

Why is WrestleMania X-Seven the greatest of all time?

The 2001 event featured what is fondly remembered as the best TLC Match of all time when The Hardys, Edge, Christian, and The Dudley Boyz collided for the Tag Team Championship.

The main event of the night saw Stone Cold Steve Austin walk out as WWE Champion after defeating The Rock in a No-Disqualification Match. Elsewhere on the show, The Undertaker defeated Triple H, and Shane McMahon was able to secure a victory over his father, Vince McMahon.

The event took place back on April 1, 2001, days after WCW went out of business and WWE emerged as the powerhouse in the wrestling world once again. Deep within the Attitude Era, this event created memories so vivid that even two decades after it aired, fans still believe it is the greatest of all time.

Do you agree with the AI program? Do you have a different choice for the greatest 'Mania of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes