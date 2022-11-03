"We'd be Paul and Paul" - WWE Superstar's brother would love to have Paul Heyman in his corner

Jake Paul, the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, recently stated that he would love to have Paul Heyman in his corner.

Logan is just a few days away from challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at Crown Jewel. It will be Logan's third match of his WWE career. He enters the match 2-0 as the heavy underdog.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Jake Paul claimed that his brother will defeat The Tribal Chief at the premium live event.

"My brother is going to become champion,” said Logan Paul. “I believe that. This is his time. It’s crazy, so crazy Logan has this match. I’m so proud of him. It’s surreal he has this opportunity, and it’s serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We’re taking over the world. We’re the next Kardashians." (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Jake complimented Reigns' wiseman Paul Heyman and said that he hopes to have him in his corner one day.

“Paul Heyman is very entertaining and smart,” said Jake Paul. “I love a lot of the WWE characters, and he’s on another level. I’d love him in my corner. We’d be Paul and Paul.” H/T: Sports Illustrated

Logan Paul claims it is "inevitable" that his brother joins WWE

Logan Paul recently joined Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast ahead of his huge match this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Ryan wondered if there was a chance that fans could see the other Paul brother in the squared circle and Logan claimed it was inevitable.

"Truthfully, I think it is inevitable," said Logan Paul. "I mean, I'm biased but I think what we are doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me personally. It is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as the consumer. If I were watching two brothers takeover, and I use that word intentionally, takeover two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiousity would be peaked," Paul said. [17:25 - 18:02]

Logan knocked Jey Uso out with one punch on a recent edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can put The Head of the Table to sleep this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

