"We love each other" - 35-year-old superstar sends heartfelt message to Iyo Sky after surprising return at WWE SummerSlam

A 35-year-old superstar has sent a message to new WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky following SummerSlam.

Asuka entered this past Saturday's premium live event as the WWE Women's Champion and defended the title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the match, but her title reign was short-lived.

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Bayley rushed to the ring after the match with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Sky bashed The EST on her knee with the briefcase and followed it up with a Moonsault off the top rope for the pinfall victory. Dakota Kai then showed up to celebrate with her fellow Damage CTRL stablemates after the match. Kai suffered a torn ACL on the May 12th edition of SmackDown.

Dakota Kai took to Twitter today to send a message to her fellow stablemates following Iyo Sky's victory at SummerSlam.

"So beyond happy @itsBayleyWWE and I got to witness @Iyo_SkyWWE become champion, a full year after we debuted together .. through all the ups and downs, we love each other sm. Thank u Detroit and #SummerSlam for the warm welcome, see u, love u x," she tweeted.

Dakota Kai provides injury update after returning to celebrate Iyo Sky's win at WWE SummerSlam

Dakota Kai provided wrestling fans with an update about her injury following SummerSlam.

Damage CTRL spoke during the press conference following SummerSlam, and Kai shared that she came to Detroit to watch her stablemate win the title in person. She noted that she still has a ways to go before she is cleared to return to the ring.

"I came because this is such a great moment for her and us as a group. I'm still ways away from being in-ring cleared, but I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL. But yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy. But we're getting there."

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch. It will fascinating to see if The Role Model feels any resentment toward The Genius of the Sky and attempts to take the WWE Women's Championship from her on SmackDown.

