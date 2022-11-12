The Usos issued a warning to The New Day ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The New Day currently holds the record for longest-reigning tag team champions at 483 days. The Usos are just a couple of days away from breaking that record and will defend their titles against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Before tonight's edition of the blue brand, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelly caught up with the champions as they made their way into the arena. Cathy wondered if fatigue could be a factor for The Usos tonight following their successful title defense against The Brawling Brutes this past Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

Jimmy noted that fatigue will play a role in the match but they will have to overcome it and it will be about which team wants it more.

"I think, of course, fatigue is a factor," said Jimmy Uso. "You know what I'm saying? We're tired. I'm sure the New Day is tired. But when it is go time out there, it is all about which team wants it the most." [00:29 - 00:39]

Jey Uso added that The Usos are about to make history tonight on SmackDown.

"That is real talk Cathy," said Jey Uso. "It is about to get rough, rugged, and raw out there tonight. This right here, we make history tonight. This right here is for the family, this right here is for the ones." [00:40 - 00:56]

The Bloodline attacks Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus was on one of the better runs of his career before he was brutally attacked by The Bloodline on the October 21st edition of SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior has not been seen since the attack.

Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes attempted to get revenge for Sheamus and battled The Usos for the tag titles at Crown Jewel. The Brawling Brutes put up a good fight but in the end, Jimmy and Jey emerged victorious.

Sheamus will certainly look for revenge at some point, as it was Jey Uso who repeatedly bashed his arm with a steel chair. It will be interesting to see if the 44-year-old returns tonight and plays a factor in the match between The New Day and The Usos.

Do you want to see The Usos break The New Day's record? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes