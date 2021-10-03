We need to see a 'rebirth' of Kevin Owens

It's time to see Kevin Owens rise back to the top of WWE again.

Kevin Owens, one of pro-wrestling's most talented performers, seems to have been lost in the shuffle in WWE, and that's a shame. The innovative and ass-kicking veteran has had his ups and downs since signing with the promotion in 2014.

He's been to the top of the mountain of WWE, but also been relegated to the mid-card at times.

At one time, Owens was WWE's premiere stars, but they have misused him for quite a while now

Owens' short-lived title reign was squashed quickly by Bill Goldberg, and it seems as if he hasn't recovered since.

At one time considered a future franchise player, K.O. has been put on the backburner by the promotion. Even as one of WWE's most talented all-around performers, he's been relegated to a background role in recent years.

It's been a disservice to a guy who should be right there as a main event player in the organization.

While Owens may be an 'unconventional entertainer', he resonates with the WWE Universe and garners their respect

The audience loves Owens because he represents the ultimate underdog. He's the guy we all want to be.

He's not sculpted like a bodybuilder, and he shares opinions that people may disagree with. But there's no denying his immense talent, or the fact that he's tough as nails.

That's what attracts the fans to Owens; he represents the 'everyman'. He's the dude you'd sit down and have a beer with, and that's what makes him a lovable personality.

Rumors are running rampant that Owens may just be waiting out his WWE contract so he can jump ship to AEW. But that would be a shame because he has much that he needs to add to his legacy before leaving the world's biggest promotion.

No matter where the future takes Kevin Owens, he deserves one more opportunity to shine in the biggest spotlight in the world. He's still in his prime as a performer, and should NOT be wasted.

K.O. has a lot of fuel left in his tank. No matter where he ends up, someone needs to hit the accelerator on his career.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

