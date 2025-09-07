"We should probably have s*x tonight because I go out of town tomorrow" - 3 wild confessions by WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion Brie Bella has had an impressive professional wrestling career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of her generation.

Ad

Besides her in-ring abilities, the 41-year-old star is also known for her relationship with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Both Brie and her sister, Nikki Bella, are also famous for their outspoken nature.

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we look at three wild confessions made by WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

#3. Brie talked about her intimate life

Brie and Daniel Bryan have been happily married since 2014. The power couple is also blessed with two beautiful kids. The former Divas Champion is happy to be retired from full-time pro wrestling and has been creating content and spending time with her kids and husband in her free time.

Ad

On The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella opened up about her intimate life with husband Daniel Bryan and revealed they do not plan things. Here's what the Hall of Famer said:

"I feel like Bryan and I aren’t the types to be like, ‘Oh, on Wednesday.’ But he and I will say this is so funny, he and I are like, ‘We should probably have s*x tonight because I go out of town tomorrow." [H/T : SEScoops]

Ad

#2. Brie Bella revealed a weird place where she had a romantic encounter

In an interview with Access Hollywood, The Bella Twins were asked a set of questions, including what was the weirdest place they had a se*ual encounter.

Both Brie and Nikki revealed they had used public bathrooms to make out in the past.

"I would say a public bathroom on the sink," Nikki revealed. "Oh my gosh, I did a public bathroom one time too," Brie said. [H/T: ENews]

Ad

#1. Post-motherhood struggles

In 2017, Brie, alongside her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their first child, Birdie, now eight years old. Speaking on a podcast with her sister, Nikki, and their mother, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother.

The 41-year-old star revealed that when Birdie was born, she was an active superstar and was at the peak of her career. Being a mom, she had to suddenly leave it all behind. However, she didn't want to lose her old self and was struggling with an identity crisis.

Bella even talked about how when she returned after becoming a mom, she felt insecure about her body and was constantly trolled by fans, which impacted her and broke her apart. Later, Brie got in touch with a life coach, who helped her through her transitional journey, and she soon accepted the change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!