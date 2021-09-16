"We regret giving you up for adoption"- Three-time Divas Champion sends hilarious message to Big E

AJ Lee had a hilarious reaction to Big E's WWE Championship win on the latest edition of RAW.

Back in the day, AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler were an on-screen couple on WWE TV. Big E was Ziggler's enforcer at the time, so he helped his ally win matches on a regular basis. The three WWE Superstars had a brief run together that ended when Ziggler ended his relationship with Lee on July 15, 2013.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. AJ Lee had an amusing reaction to a throwback photo featuring the trio that stated: "Nothing but World Champs in this club."

Lee joked that she and Ziggler regret giving Big E up for adoption. Check out the tweet below:

"ok we regret giving you up for adoption," wrote Lee.

Dolph Ziggler also posted a tweet after Big E's win, telling him that his "TV Parents" couldn't be more proud of him.

"good things still happen to good people," wrote Ziggler. "Your (tv) parents could not be more proud. E to the moon!

AJ Lee has previously joked about Big E being her "baby boy"

AJ Lee and Big E are incredibly close in real life, and they have had nothing but good things to say about each other in the past. Following Lee and Dolph Ziggler's split in 2013, she aligned with Big E, and the duo feuded with Ziggler and Kaitlyn. This conflict led to a Mixed Tag Team match at SummerSlam 2013 in which the villains emerged victorious.

Back in 2017, AJ Lee shared a photo of herself and Big E. The picture was taken at a book signing event for Lee's autobiography titled, "Crazy Is My Superpower". In a heartfelt caption that Lee shared with the photo, she jokingly called Big E her "baby boy."

AJ Lee has been away from wrestling for over six years at this point. It's safe to assume that she is done with the business for good. As for Big E, his journey at the top has just begun. It remains to be seen how WWE will handle him as the world champion on WWE RAW.

