"We took all of his sh*t" - WWE Hall of Famer remembers ripping off drug dealer with Randy Savage

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared a wild story about the time he, Randy Savage, and Dick Slater ripped off a street dealer.

Teddy Long is a former referee, manager, and authority figure in WWE. He has spent years on the independent circuit following his release from the sports entertainment giant in 2014. He appeared at RAW XXX to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the red brand and announced a tag team match.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast with Mac Davis, Teddy Long disclosed that he watched Randy Savage and Dick Slater rip off a drug dealer in the West End when they were going to buy marijuana.

"When we get into the car with the guy to buy the weed, the guy pulls out this big bag of cocaine and says 'Hey, I ain't got just weed, I got this right here too'. So I look at Savage, god rest his soul, he turns around, looks at Slater, and he nods his head, which means he gave Slater the office, that's what that meant. When he gave Slater the office, Slater hooked this guy right in the Sleeper for shoot. I mean put him to sleep for real," said Teddy Long. [From 07:01 - 07:34]

Long added that they put the dealer to sleep and then took everything he had.

"They put him to sleep and we took all of his sh*t. His cocaine, we took the weed, we took everything he had. That's a true story brother," he added. [From 07:35 - 07:44]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan names Randy Savage as the one person he'd like to have a meal with

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently shared that he would love the chance to sit down with Randy Savage one more time.

Randy Savage passed away on May 20th, 2011. The legend sadly passed away due to a heart attack but his memory still lives on through wrestling fans today. Speaking to Men's Health, The WWE legend shared that he would love to spend more time with Randy Savage and talk with some more.

"If I had to share a meal with any wrestler right now and spend time with one guy it would be 'Oh yeah, the Macho Man Randy Savage, dig it'. He was my guy. I would love to sit down with him and have a conversation. There's a lot of stuff that we fixed in the end of our relationship before he passed away but I still would love to spend time with him and talk with him," he said. [From 04:01- 04:24]

The Macho Man character was so memorable that people still do impressions of it long after his death. Randy Savage found success in both WCW and WWE back in the day and was one of the most iconic personalities in the history of professional wrestling.

