"He was my guy" - Hulk Hogan names WWE legend as the one wrestler he'd like to spend more time with

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has named a wrestler that he would most like to share a meal with today.

The Hulkster is an icon of the professional wrestling business and remains one of the biggest stars the industry has ever seen. The 69-year-old appeared earlier this year as WWE RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary on January 23.

Hulk Hogan was interviewed by Men's Health on their Gym & Fridge series and asked which WWE star he would like to share a meal with. Hogan named "Macho Man" Randy Savage and said he would love to be able to share a meal with him once again.

"If I had to share a meal with any wrestler right now and spend time with one guy it would be 'Oh yeah, the Macho Man Randy Savage, dig it'. He was my guy. I would love to sit down with him and have a conversation. There's a lot of stuff that we fixed in the end of our relationship before he passed away but I still would love to spend time with him and talk with him," he said. [From 04:01- 04:24]

Randy Savage passed away in 2011 due to a heart attack, but his influence is still felt in the business today.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan on traveling with Andre the Giant

Hulk Hogan opened up about traveling the world with Andre the Giant during their time working together.

During his conversation with Men's Health, Hogan noted that Andre was his traveling companion for 15 years, but their relationship was fractured before that. Hogan and Andre had one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of professional wrestling.

"Andre the Giant was my traveling companion for the last 15 years and we ate all the time together. But the 10 or 12 years before that, it was a rough go," said Hogan. [From 04:27 - 04:29]

The Hulkster has entertained wrestling fans for generations and is still in great shape. Chris Hemsworth has been rumored to be portraying the legend in an upcoming biopic, but the project still hasn't begun filming.

It will be interesting to see if the film is ever made and if Hulk Hogan will make any more appearances for WWE moving forward.

