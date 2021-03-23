"We will meet again"- Andrade sends heartfelt message to WWE Superstar

Andrade has responded to Aleister Black's tweet with a heartfelt message of his own.

Aleister Black and Andrade had several classic encounters back when the two were mainstays in WWE NXT. Black posted a tweet heaping praise on Andrade following his WWE release. He recalled Andrade being his first NXT opponent and the man he won the NXT title from.

Black also called Andrade a pro and thanked him to finish off the tweet. Andrade has now responded to Black's tweet with a heartfelt message of his own. The former WWE Superstar assured Black that they will meet again in the squared circle in a few years. Check out the exchange below:

we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End 👊🏼☠️ — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Andrade and Aleister Black were last used on WWE TV in October 2020

Andrade last wrestled on WWE TV in a losing effort against Angel Garza back in October 2020. Andrade and Zelina Vega were attacked by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss following the match. He didn't wrestle another match in WWE and was finally granted his release on Sunday.

Interestingly, Aleister Black also last wrestled on the same night: October 12, 2020, Black wrestled Kevin Owens on WWE RAW in a No DQ match during that broadcast. Owens won the contest and Black disappeared from WWE TV immediately afterward.

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Andrade and Black engaged in a string of incredible matches in NXT. Their most memorable encounter came at NXT Takeover: New Orleans on April 7, 2018. The bout saw Black defeat Andrade to win the NXT title. Black went on to successfully defend the belt against Andrade on two subsequent occasions.

Andrade received an initial push on the main roster that saw him defeat WWE legend Rey Mysterio for the WWE U.S. Championship at a house show at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden. However, Andrade's push eventually stalled and he hasn't been used to his fullest potential in quite some time.

Andrade has assured Black that they will lock horns somewhere down the line. Do you think Aleister Black is bound to part ways with WWE in the near future? Were you a fan of this epic NXT rivalry? Sound off in the comment section!