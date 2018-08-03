Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Weekly Injury Roundup: 3rd August 2018

Anirban Banerjee
Top 5 / Top 10
3.30K   //    03 Aug 2018, 16:44 IST

Dean Ambrose was injured back in December, but will he return in time for SummerSlam?
Dean Ambrose was injured back in December, but will he return in time for SummerSlam?

No matter how much Vince McMahon wants to call his company a Sports Entertainment company, and not a Professional Wrestling one, it is unfortunately not true.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and while it has aspects of sports entertainment in how the product is booked, there are risks in the shows which can only be related with the dangers of wrestling. 

Although the results may be pre-determined, the wrestlers are actually performing really dangerous moves which could cripple anyone who tried while unprepared. Being professionals, the wrestlers are able to perform them in the safe environment of WWE, however, injuries remain a common occurrence. Workers are injured on a regular basis and have to spend long periods of time on the shelf to recover sufficiently. 

At any point in time, there are wrestlers working in WWE who are injured and waiting to make a comeback. Here at Sportskeeda, we will provide you with regular weekly updates about the injury condition of the wrestlers in WWE. 

In this list, we will talk about only those injuries confirmed by WWE and no kayfabe injuries. So without any further ado, let's get into the injury roundup for this week.

#1 Big Show:

Big Show faced Braun Strowman numerous times
Big Show faced Braun Strowman numerous times

The Big Show has been a constant fixture in WWE for as long as anyone can remember, back to the Attitude Era. In recent years, fans have not seen WWE's friendliest giant participate as much as he used to, as he dialled back his appearances with his advancing age.

Big Show had hip surgery after being written off television with a steel cage match against Braun Strowman. Although the surgery was initially thought to be a success, there were complications that stopped him from training. 

Since then, however, Big Show has been training and has appeared on WWE television as an ambassador of USA's Special Olympics event. His in-ring return, however, may take a while more. He also mentioned that he may prefer a backstage role going forward.

#2 Goldust:

Goldust made his entrance
Goldust made his entrance

Goldust is another WWE legend, who has performed more than anyone thought he could. He never fails to amaze inside the WWE ring and has seemed to defy age with his ever-increasing athleticism. 

Goldust underwent surgery on both of his knees recently and posted a picture saying that the surgery was successful. He was given the honour of being made the honorary Sherrif's Deputy in Williamson County.

The surgery he underwent was to correct the chronic issues he faced with his knees. While he is up and about, it will be a while before he can make a complete recovery and return to WWE.

Anirban Banerjee
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
