WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin recently. During the interview, Stone Cold asked McIntyre about his main roster return in April 2018, and if he had any conversations with Vince McMahon.

Drew McIntyre reveals what Vince McMahon told him after his main roster return

Drew McIntyre said that he didn't speak to Vince McMahon before hitting the ring. He also revealed that he was nervous about how fans would react to his return, but his fears were abated when a chant broke out.

McIntyre added that he went backstage to the Gorilla Position after that and hugged Vince McMahon. The WWE Champion also revealed what Vince McMahon told him.

"There was nothing said before I actually hit the ring. The first time with Dolph [Ziggler], I was underneath the ring, I came out, the same feeling under the ring 'oh god, I hope they know what I'm all about'. I came out, I took out Titus O'Neil and Apollo and sided with Dolph and it started a 'McIntyre' chant I was like 'oh, thank god they know'. I got backstage to Gorilla and gave Vince a hug and he said 'welcome home'. And it was later on that we started having conversations."

Drew McIntyre gave a further insight into what he spoke to Vince McMahon about.

"It was very much about the present at that period. It was later on that we started talking about the past, reminiscing. As far as I was concerned, as far as he was concerned, at this stage when I first returned, it was about what happens from here forward, not going backward."

Drew McIntyre successfully retained the WWE title at TLC last night in a match against AJ Styles. The Miz tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but was stopped by Styles' associate Omos. McIntyre eventually climbed the ladder and retrieved the title to win the match.

